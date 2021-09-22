Umahi: South-East Declared As Red Zone By FG Ministries

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed the fear that the declaration of the south-east as a “red zone” owing to insecurity will deprive the area of federal projects.

Umahi stated this on Tuesday, in Abakaliki while inaugurating the leadership of the south-east traditional rulers council.

The governor stated that the federal government’s ministries recently declared the south-east as a red zone because of the high wave of insecurity in the area.

Umahi stated that the insecurity in the region, occasioned by agitation for self-determination, amounts to “self-inflicted injury” by the people.

Also Read: Orji Kalu: President’s Visit To South-East Will Clear Lies That He Is Not Buhari

“The declaration of south-east as a red zone by these ministries means that what is due to us would be difficult to come,” Umahi said.

“It is time for the zone’s leaders and people to collectively say no to the killings in the zone because we no longer see the real agenda of the agitations.

“The people should support governors from the zone and other leaders to permanently stop this bloodshed because we know the parents and communities of the perpetrators of the heinous acts.”