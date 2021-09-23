We Have Identified Terrorism Financiers In Nigeria – Malami

Minister of Justice, and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has expressed that terrorism financiers in Nigeria have been identified.

He gave an assurance that they would be prosecuted on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“As far as that aspect (of terrorism financing) is concerned, we have succeeded, one, in identifying those that are responsible for funding.

He continued, “Two, blocking the leakages associated with the funding, and then, three, embarking on an aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.

“One thing I can tell you for sure is that whatever we do, in terms of detention and arrest, is indeed backed by judicial processes,” the minister said.

“We have acquired and obtained legitimate court orders, taking into consideration the facts and material proof of evidence presented before the court on account of which the court eventually exercises its discretion in terms of granting orders that we can have the suspects in custody pending the conclusion of the investigation.”