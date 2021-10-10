2022 Budget: Buhari To Spend N12.5bn On Presidential Air Fleet

President Muhammadu Buhari will spend a total of N12.5bn in terms of expenditure on the Presidential Air Fleet in 2022.

This is according to the breakdown of the 2022 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly.

Buhari presented the fiscal document to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zaynab Ahmed, provided the details on Friday.

PAF’s budget is contained in the budget of the National Security Adviser.

Further breakdown of the PAF’s budget showed that Buhari will spend N2.4bn on what is called “compliance with mandatory upgrades on PAF aircraft.”

The budget also revealed that the Presidency will spend N2bn on the overhaul of Gulf Stream G550, Falcon 7X, and CL 605 engines.

According to the bill presented, the administration will also spend N2bn on the repair of air navigational equipment.

The budget of the PAF further revealed that purchase of aircraft calibration equipment will gulp N500m.

The administration also budgeted N210m for what it described as the “purchase of Phase 7 Avionics for AW 139 helicopters.”

Aviation fuel for PAF, according to the Appropriation Bill, will gulp N250m.

The sum of N1.6bn was allocated to general maintenance in the PAF budget while N1bn will be spent on the maintenance of aircraft.