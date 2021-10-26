Appeal Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Secondus’ Suspension From PDP

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed an application challenging the suspension of Mr Uche Secondus from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A panel of three justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the suit on Tuesday during its sitting in the Rivers State capital.

The PDP had filed the application at the appellate court to test the validity of Secondus’ suspension from the main opposition party.

In its judgement delivered on September 10, a high court in Rivers affirmed the suspension of Secondus from the party at his ward in Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

During proceedings on Tuesday, the new counsel to the main opposition party, Sunday Ameh, told the court that upon going through the processes, he did not find the need to continue with the application.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the argument on the application seeking to stop the PDP from conducting its National Convention this weekend.

The argument on the application was adjourned till 12pm on Thursday following an application for joinder by interested parties.

It is, however, not clear if the court would make any pronouncement on the adjourned date.

The PDP had fixed October 30 and 31 for a special convention to elect new national officers in Abuja, as a means to resolve the internal crisis that rocked the Secondus led National Working Committee of the party.

But Secondus is not pleased with the decision to conduct the convention which would abruptly end his tenure that was due to expire in December.

The suspended PDP National Chairman later filed an application as part of the processes in the ongoing litigation over his suspension from the party, to stop the party from holding the convention.

Following the suspension of Secondus, Mr Yomi Akinwonmi has been serving as the PDP National Chairman in an acting capacity.