Buhari To Service Chiefs: Make Sure Nothing Stops Anambra Guber Election From Holding

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered service chiefs to ensure that nothing is allowed to stop the Anambra governorship election from holding.

National security adviser, Babagana Monguno spoke on Thursday while briefing journalists about the outcome of the security meeting the service chiefs had with Buhari at the presidential villa.

Monguno stated that the president gave the order in response to the heightened security challenges in Anambra.

“The president has directed that under no circumstances will anything be allowed to stop the elections from taking place successfully. The people have a right to vote and select their leader,” Monguno said.

“No group or individual will be allowed to stimulate anarchy and chaos, leading to murderous activities.

“The president has made it very clear that the armed forces and all law enforcement agencies must make sure that the elections take place, even if it means overwhelming the entire environment with the presence of security agencies.

“There are so many implications for elections to be sabotaged by non-state actors. In the first place, we are in a democracy; secondly, it is important to note that if these non-state actors should succeed in destroying the potentials for orderly elections, then it is natural that other parts of the country would also want to copy this same situation.”

On his part, Maigari Dingyadi, minister of police affairs, said the force is ready to ensure peace in Anambra and other parts of the country.