Don’t Link Your SIM Cards To Another Person’s NIN: NCC Warns

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians not to link their National Identification Numbers (NINs) to another person’s Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Monday.

He said the commission gave the warning during its third run Telecom Consumer Town Hall on Radio (TCTHR) programme, broadcast live on Human Rights Radio, 101.1 FM in Abuja recently.

Speaking during the radio programme focused on ‘the Benefits of NIN-SIM Integration’, Efosa Idehen, NCC’s director, consumer affairs bureau, stated that telecom consumers should not allow another use their NINs to register on another person’s SIM.

Idehen stated that compliance would protect the owner of the NIN from any liabilities or negative consequences arising from the use of another person’s SIM.

“If the person, whose SIM is linked to your line use his own SIM to commit crimes or any form of atrocities, it is easy to be traced to you, and then, you will be dealt with because the SIM is linked to your NIN,” he said.