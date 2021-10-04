Ending Medical Tourism, Incessant Doctors’ Strike Is Not Rocket Science – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that ending foreign medical tourism and incessant strike in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, is not rocket science.

Governor Wike stated that providing the right infrastructure, improving the welfare of medical practitioners and providing quality training opportunities for professionals, like his administration is doing in Rivers State are a simple but visionary approaches to solving the age-long challenge.

He stated this over the weekend while inspecting the level of work at different medical project sites in Rivers State, including the N25billion cancer and cardiovascular disease diagnostic and treatment centre, and the basic clinic science complex.

Speaking further on the process of ending foreign medical tourism, Governor Wike was of the opinion that Nigeria has all it takes to replicate all that is made available to those who travel out of the country to get treated.

“We have our doctors; all you need is training, there is nothing they cannot do.

“If you give our people the required environment, give them the facilities and the tools to work, there will be no need for us to travel overseas,” the governor told newsmen.

He further stressed that it is the duty of the government to secure the people’s lives not just by using security forces, but also by ensuring that the healthcare system meets the best of standards.