Five Obiano’s Aides Dump APGA For PDP

Five aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State have dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After dumping APGA, the decampees vowed to support the party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, for victory in the forthcoming election.

The APGA decampees led by the Anambra State Youth Leader, Comrade Eziokwu Magnus, said they left the party because of injustice and poor performance of the present administration.

The ceremony took place at the Delta State Government House in Asaba on, Tuesday night.

Magnus joined the PDP alongside Hon Abuchi Egboo, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Environment; Barr Eziafa Charisma, a Special Assistant on Legal Matters; Emeka Nwabunwane, Deputy Chairman of Dunukofia and SSA on Community Liaison; Engr Ibik Kelvin, the SSA to the Governor on Works; Uzuegbunnam Chike, an APGA Zonal Youth Leader in Anambra Central; several special assistants, Councillors local government youth leaders.

During the ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, and several PDP leaders expressed gratitude to the defectors.