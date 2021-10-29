I’m Not Satisfied With Ganduje’s Performance, Says Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said he is not satisfied with the performance of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje’s predecessor said this when he featured on an ARISE Television programme on Friday morning.

He said though he has nothing personal against Ganduje, he is not just satisfied with his performance.

On his relationship with the governor, he said, “On personal grounds, there is just no issue but on the issue of governance, certainly we are not satisfied with what the government is doing.

“Probably that was even the genesis of the negative relationship that started immediately he was elected. There are certain things they are doing which do not conform with our belief, do not conform with our ideology.”

Kwankwaso made the comment at a time when some political pundits felt both men were about reuniting.

Ganduje had showered encomiums on Kwankwaso during his birthday last week.

The governor had said he cherishes what he termed their long-standing personal, official and political relationship. The duo were political allies for years.