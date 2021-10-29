Veteran Nollywood actor, Joshua Johnson is dead. The actor reportedly passed away in Lagos on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

It was gathered that he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Lagos on Thursday, October 28. He was pronounced dead before he was rushed to the hospital.

The late actor, until his death, had executed a stellar performance in movies and series such as King of Boys 1, Riona, Battleground and Dilemma.

Confirming his death, actor Abel Alechenu on his Instagram page wrote: “This one hit differently but all I can say is It is well.

“When I called your phone and it rang I thought all I heard were just rumors until I was told by the voice which wasn’t yours that you’ve gone to be with the Lord.”

“I wish I could hear it’s one of your jokes. Uncle Josh the plan we had sitting under that tree on set was Yam porridge at my place, not this!”

“May God comfort your family and we your fans and friends thank you for the memories.”

