Viral Video: IGP Orders Investigation Of Officers Seen Extorting, Assaulting Travellers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the investigation of police personnel who were seen in a trending video extorting and assaulting travellers in Kogi State.

In the viral video, a police officer was seen assaulting a passenger and also allegedly extorted him of N25,000 with the use of his ATM card.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said the police chief specifically directed the Kogi State Police Command to carry out a thorough probe into the incident.

He equally called for calm, assuring that justice would be done for the victims of the police assault and extortion.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command to immediately carry out discrete investigations into the incident depicted in the attached trending video from a location believed to be in Kogi State,” the statement read.

“The IGP calls for calm, noting that at the end of the investigations, justice will be done to the victim of the incident and police personnel found guilty, brought to book.”