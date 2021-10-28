We May Have Fourth Wave Of COVID-19 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed that there was possibility of fourth wave of COVID-19 as the borders to the state would be opened to all in December.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Lagos State mass vaccination on Victoria Island.

He said, “There is potential for the fourth wave of COVID-19, as our borders will be opened to all people coming into Lagos in December. To prevent the catastrophic events we witnessed in the previous waves, the state has developed a robust vaccination drive.”

At the event, Sanwo-Olu also revealed that the state aimed to reach the target of vaccinating 30 per cent of its population.

“To mitigate against this potential damage that will further spread existing variants of COVID-19 in the state and accelerate efforts towards herd immunity, the need for a different strategy became a front burner issue. This is what has culminated in the campaign tagged, ‘Count Me In! Four million Lagosians Vaccinated against COVID-19,’ to target the full vaccination of four million Lagos residents before the end of December 2021.

“Once achieved, this will bring the state closer to reaching our promise to vaccinate 30 per cent of our population within one year.”