“Win Or Go Naked,” Daddy Freeze Tells Aspiring BBNaija Housemates

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze, has advised aspiring BBNaija housemates to try their possible best to become the winner of their season.

Daddy Freeze wrote on his Instagram page that if they don’t emerge as the winner, then they would have to go naked as many times as possible.

Daddy Freeze also added that they would also have to work on building a solid brand or business if they want to remain relevant.

“Dear aspiring Big Brother housemates, make sure you win the prize. If not, you go naked tire. If you can’t win, build a solid brand or business, or else,” he wrote.

