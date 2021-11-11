‘A Quack Can’t Be My Consultant’, Malami Hits Back At Fake Police Officer

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has distanced himself from the fake police officer who led the raid on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili.

On October 29, 2021, Lawrence Ajojo, who claimed to be a Chief Superintendent of Police, had led some armed men to the residence of the judge under the guise that they had been lawfully authorised to search the place.

The incident had attracted reactions from different quarters.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had set up a panel to probe the incident, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Among those nabbed over the incident were a journalist, a cleric while some persons, including soldiers are said to be on the run.

In a statement on Thursday, Malami described Ajojo as a “drowning man scavenging for a dying partner”.

“The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a confession of a suspect during interrogation in the investigation of the recent invasion of the residence of the highly respected Justice of the Supreme Court; Justice Mary Peter Odili.”

“With all the competent, high level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant.

“We are happy to note that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and personalities behind the invasion and sponsored campaign of calumny against the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“It is our desire and we hope that the investigation would also disclose those after the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, those dragging his personality, his name and his exalted office in the dirty politics of disrepute. This is an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and Public apprehension.

“We asked the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, whether in past or now.

“Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultancy service? When was he engaged? Where was he engaged? Which worked has he executed for the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and the Ministry of Justice? For what duration? And for how much?” Umar Gwandu, Malami spokesman, said in a statement.