Buhari Govt Has Never Been A Religious Violator, Says MURIC

Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has stated that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, has never repressed religions in Nigeria.

The MURIC director stated that both Christians and Muslims are being killed in the country.

“We have a tragedy facing both Christians and Muslims squarely. Is it the government that is killing Christians? Who are those killing Christians in the South-East? To the North-East where there are insurgency and banditry, the killers don’t discriminate; they attack Muslims and Christians,” he said.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, stated this in a chat with The PUNCH.

Also Read: Femi Adesina: Why US Removed Nigeria From Religious Freedom Violators’ List

He said the United States added Nigeria to its list of religious violators in 2020 because of the “lies” it got from some Nigerians.

Akintola added, “Nigeria was never a religious violator. The administration we have now was never a religious violator. Government at the federal level, our President has never had the opportunity to abuse religion, to use it arbitrarily.

“It is just that some Nigerians want to get at certain people in power by all means, And so, they can concoct any lies and take to the US and because the US is always hungry for information about other countries, the US would swallow it hook line and sinker.”

“No Nigerian should go outside the country to write negative reports or use undue influence to speak negatively about the country,” he added.