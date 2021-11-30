Court Declares Sanusi’s Banishment From Kano Unlawful

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, declared that the banishment of deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II from Kano State was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Justice Anwuli Chikere, in a judgment, ruled that the Emirate Council Law, 2019, used by the state government in banishing Sanusi was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The judge ruled that Nigeria’s constitution is supreme and any law that is inconsistent with it shall be null and void.

The judge declared that the former emir had the right to live anywhere, including Kano State, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Sanusi, who was dethroned on March 9, 2020, had on March 12, 2020, sued the Inspector-General (IG) of Police and Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) over what he called “unlawful detention/confinement.”

Consequently, the judge awarded N10 million damages against Kano state, the inspector-general of police (IGP), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Chikere also ordered the Kano state government to tender an apology to the dethroned Emir.