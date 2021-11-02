EFCC Arrests Obi Cubana Over Alleged Tax Fraud, Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana.

Obi Cubana is being questioned at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. He arrived at the EFCC office around noon on Monday.

Although details of allegations against the Anambra-born tycoon are still sketchy, a source told newsmen that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

Earlier in the year, Obi Cubana made headlines and trended on social media following a lavish burial ceremony for his late mother in the South East state.

His meteoric rise to fame has also seen him feature in comedy skits.