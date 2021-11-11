I nor dey give man money or car again – Actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is “entering” his eyes

Actress Tonto Dikeh has said she is done giving any man she meets a car or money again.

Tonto said this in response to an Instagram user who left a comment on her page signifying his interest to date her. He wrote;

Be like na Tonto dey enter my eyes now oo”

The mum of one who just came out of a relationship said;

”I no dey give man money or car again ooo. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye, I beg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love ooo”