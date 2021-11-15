”I Saw Idahosa, TB Joshua Tormented In Hell – Female Preacher (Video)

A popular female preacher has made a startling revelation, disclosing that she saw Bishop Benson Idahosa of the Church of God Mission International and late founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua burning and tormented in hellfire.

In a viral video, the lady also explained why Bishop Benson Idahosa allegedly was sent to “hell fire.”

According to her, late Idahosa was sent to hellfire for allowing his church members to adorn themselves with jewellery, allowing his church members to wed each other with rings and for also wearing a chain.

The female preacher further claimed that Bishop Idahosa did all these without knowing it will lead him to hell fire.