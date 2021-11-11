Jailbreak: Escaped Inmates Can Run But Cannot Hide — Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has revealed that his ministry, as well as the National Identity Management Commission, has adequate data on all inmates in the country.

He also stated that inmates who escape during jailbreaks can run but cannot hide for long.

Aregbesola said this on Thursday during the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister also affirmed that the ratio of male to female inmates in all prisons nationwide is 98:2.

Speaking further, Aregbesola revealed that 69,680 inmates are currently registered in the database of the Nigeria Correctional Service.