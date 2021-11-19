”Might Give It All Away”- Davido Writes After Receiving Over 180M From Friends

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke has opened up on what he plans to do with the over N180 million he received from friends.

Two days ago, Davido opened a new account and asked his friends to gift him N1 million each ahead of his birthday.

His friends came out enmass as they donated. Within nine hours, the singer had exceeded his N100 million goal and increased the stakes to N200 million. The donation as at the last update he gave stands at N184 million.



A tweet he shared this afternoon gives the impression he is considering giving the money away.

He tweeted



”Might give it all away”