Optimal Public Service Delivery Requires Efficient Civil Service —Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the capacity of the public sector critical for national development, and efficient civil service is also vital for the running of governance and for quality public service delivery.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday at the commissioning of the new civil service secretariat complex in Asaba, Delta State capital, which was named after the Asagba (traditional ruler) of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘An efficient civil service crucial for national development, governance–Osinbajo.’

The Vice President was received at the Asaba airport by the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Osinbajo that “the civil service is the very tip of the spear of governance, and optimal public service delivery requires an efficient civil service.

“Such a public service requires training, and capacity building but also workspaces that are well equipped, conducive, and inspirational. We have heard already how inspired the public servants today are and they are even spending long hours in the office.

“This is very commendable indeed. Public servants require environments that bring out the best in them. This secretariat complex will provide such an environment.”