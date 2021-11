Nigerian record producer and entrepreneur, Michael Ajereh, a.k.a Don Jazzy has gifted Davido $11,000 which is about N6 million.

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido disclosed this on his Instastories this afternoon.

See his post below:

The news has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Read some comments below:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria