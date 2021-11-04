We will not support any bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria – Reps

The House of Representatives says it will not support any bill to legalize marijuana in Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee on Narcotics, Francis Agbo, made this known when the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa appeared before the committee for budget defense.

Agbo said the committee is considering an amendment to the NDLEA bill to ensure adequate funding for the agency.

He added that the 9th Assembly will not support any bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria, and called for tougher sanctions against drug peddlers.

He said: “We are not supporting the so-called legitimization of Cannabis. This committee is not fronting for that bill, is not proposing that bill because we know very clearly that Nigeria is a heavy user of Cannabis,.

“So if there is so much madness, killings and so on in the country now, if we legitimize Cannabis, the madness would quadruple.”

This comes after Burna Boy said that hypocrisy is why marijuana is yet to be legalised in Nigeria. According to him, “everybody does it, but no one wants to be the one that is seen talking about it.”

