”When You Feed Those Richer Than You, God Deals With You” – Reno Omokri

Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that God deals with people who feed those wealthier than them.

He shared this thought in a post on his Instagram page this afternoon. He wrote;

”Nothing wrong in giving money to people. But, don’t go into debt to show people how much you love them. Even worse is going into debt to try to belong to a clique that already knows who belongs and who doesn’t. Use your money to get wealthy, not to get attention!

When you feed the poor, God feels you. When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you. Your wisdom is profitable. To you. Your foolishness is also profitable. But to others. Not you. How can you give someone what your haven’t given your mother?

God does not reward nice people. He rewards wise people.”