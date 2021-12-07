2022 Grammy: Drake Reportedly Withdraws Nominations

Canadian rapper, Drake has reportedly withdrawn his 2022 GRAMMY nomination.

The rapper was nominated for two awards at next year’s ceremony which takes place on Jan. 31st.

According to Variety, the 35-year-old musician has pulled his name out of the running for the upcoming music award ceremony.

The Toronto superstar was nominated for two awards at next year’s ceremony which takes place on Jan. 31st; Best Rap Album for his latest LP Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for the hit single ‘Way Too Sexy’ (with Future & Young Thug).

The decision was made by Drake and his management but there’s no word on what the reasons are.

It’s also not clear if The Recording Academy will add more nominees now that Drake has pulled out.

However, rather than nominating the person with the sixth-most votes, as the Academy did when it abruptly increased the top four categories from eight to ten last month, the voting will continue with just four candidates, apparently since ballots have already been sent to Academy members