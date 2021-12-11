2022: Prepare For Possible Increase In Security Threats, Army Chief Tells Troops

Chief of army staff (COAS), Farouk Yahaya has directed commanders to prepare for a “possible increase” in the activities of “violent state actors” in 2022.

He spoke on Friday at the closing ceremony of the COAS annual conference in Abuja.

He said the activities of the army have been appraised and efforts are being put in place towards better positioning to face the tasks ahead in 2022 and beyond.

He also directed commanders to train troops on night operations and anti-ambush drill.

Speaking at the conference, Yahaya said the event provided the needed direction towards building the capacity of the army to accomplish assigned missions in defence of the country.

Also Read: Killings: Buhari Sends Security, Intelligence Heads To Sokoto, Katsina

“In the course of the conference, we discussed vigorously salient issues affecting the performance of our constitutional roles and the sustenance of professionalism,” he said.

“We have equally considered the various security issues plaguing our nation. Consequently, our focus for the coming year would be on developing capacities for improved performances across board.

“Emphasis will be placed on both individual and unit training that will enhance teamwork and professionalism.

“Furthermore, commanders must ensure that their troops master the art of night operations and anti-ambush drills by engaging in effective night operations and anti-ambush drill training.

“We must take the fight to the adversary in order to neutralise and defeat them.

“Commanders are also urged to develop contingency plans to ensure our forces always retain the initiative in all our theatres of operation.

“In that vein, commanders must plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in the coming year.”