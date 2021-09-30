Welfare Of Troops Remains Top Priority, Says Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya has expressed that the welfare of troops remains one of his top priorities.

He stated that the provision of welfare and adequate operational equipment will boost the fighting spirit of the Nigerian troops.

Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday said while on a working visit to the army’s division 3 in Jos, Plateau state, Yahaya urged troops to be committed as his administration will ensure it provides for their needs.

“While addressing officers and soldiers of the Division, the COAS noted that through persistent demonstration of professionalism in all assigned tasks, the current security challenges could be surmounted,” the statement reads.

“He charged the personnel of the Division to consistently demonstrate high level of professionalism in the discharge of their assigned duties. He assured of his commitment to their welfare, provision of equipment and infrastructure within available resources to enable them succeed in their various tasks.

“The COAS commended the Division for living up to its responsibilities and urged them not to rest on their oars until peace is restored in their Area of Responsibility, particularly in the Plateau. He assured the Division of his continued support to enhance their operational engagements.

“While speaking to journalists, the COAS noted that his visit to 3 Division was to interact with the troops, as well as encourage and assure them of his support in the discharge of their duties. He however stressed that security is everybody’s business and urged all agencies of government, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, professionals, as well as, all citizens to work in togetherness for peace and security of the country.”