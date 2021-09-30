Zulum: I’m Against State Police — Nigeria Will Be In More Trouble If Established

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has expressed that he is not in support of State police.

Zulum stated that decentralising the police force will worsen the security challenges in the country.

The governor stated this while delivering a lecture at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau state.

The lecture was entitled ‘Ungoverned Space and Insecurity in the Sahelian Region: Implications for Nigeria Domestic Peace and Security’.

Explaining his stance, the governor said the country is “not matured enough” for state police.

He said it could be used by some governors to harass and intimidate people of other tribes.

“Honestly speaking, I, Babagana Zulum, will not support it, not because I don’t like it, but because of the implications,” Zulum said.

“Nigeria is not mature for state police. Some state governors can use it to wipe away other tribes apart from their tribes.

“So, we have to be very careful. If half of the power given to the Nigeria army, police and others are given to state police, Nigeria will be in problem.”