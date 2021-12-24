Abia Govt To Prosecute Masquerades Harassing Residents

The Abia State government has disclosed that any masquerade found harassing residents or visitors during Christmas will face the wrath of the law.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, in a statement, warned that any masquerade caught blocking roads and extorting motorists and individuals will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Abia State government said it has put adequate measures to ensure that lives and properties are secured during the Yuletide.

The government called on residents to report any incidents to security agencies.