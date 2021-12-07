Actress Ini Edo created a problem for her baby — Writer Waterz Yidana reveals

INI EDO, a famous Nollywood actress best known for her beauty and talent in acting has gotten social media buzzing again.

Ever since popular actress, Ini Edo opened up on adopting the surrogacy route, several people have shared their opinions on her action.

In an interview with blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, Edo said, “I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind. Ideally, it should be marriage before children but we are not living in an ideal world. Another reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby on public forums or when I see the man insisting that he wants his child if things do not work out between both parties. For me, it is the fear of what that would mean for the child. I am not someone who allows any situation control me”.

Reacting to the development, a writer simply identified as Waterz Yidana condemned the actress for not using a man she knows as the sperm donor.

Yidana noted that it is wrong for Ini’s baby not to know her father.

The writer wrote in parts: “I read in the news today that she (Ini Edo) has birthed a baby girl through surrogacy and she is very happy about that. Well, I am happy for her too as a fan…

Congratulations to her. But she committed a blunder I will like to point out to her….

I understand the plight of women who have tried everything possible to have their own children but cannot. It’s depressing and soul-crushing.

I always sympathize with them and encourage our men to treat such women with so much kindness because they need it to keep them truly alive.

To be barren in Africa is not easy. People will judge you from left and right without knowing how you truly feel as a woman who wants your own child or children.

Some of these women with such problems , in their quest to get a child by all means, try different things including surrogacy, especially those of them who are privileged or quite okay in life…

It’s not a bad thing to have a child through surrogacy if you’ve problems with your reproductive system or having an issue getting pregnant or, in a case where getting pregnant and giving birth poses a threat to your health…

But my only problem is that Ini Edo has created a big problem for this innocent baby when she grows up to understand how things work in life…

Of course, Ini Edo deserves to be happy, but let’s not forget that the innocent child deserves to be happy too, in the future when she grows up to understand what’s happening around her….

She birthing the baby through surrogacy is not the problem as I keep saying,

but her decision of using a random or an anonymous “donor sperm” is my problem with her. Yes, the Eggs are hers and so genetically the baby is her blood.

But who is the baby’s father? Where is he? From which family background? Is he a Ghanaian, Nigerian or a South African? What is his identity?

Who is her surrogate mother? Where is she? The woman that suffered to carry her nine months in her womb!…

These are very relevant questions Ini Edo and her friends might be overlooking, but this innocent child will ask these same questions some day when she needs fatherly love and care.

This baby will go through a lot of psychological problems and mental tortures looking for who her father is and the woman that carried her for nine months in her womb.

Do you think that it is easy to live without knowing your father in an African society?

If you grow up as a child and ask about your father, and you’re told that he’s dead, you’ll understand because you’ll see his pictures and his family…

But for Ini Edo to tell the child that “I don’t know your father. ‘It was an anonymous “donor sperm” with my egg that another woman carried for nine months for me’, will make the child the most miserable person on earth. She may even commit suicide if she is not strong emotionally….

Worse of it all, is if Ini Edo doesn’t live long enough to see this child grow up as an adult. Who will be her family? Ini Edo’s brothers and sisters? Too bad….

It’s not the best to have a child through surrogacy with a random or an anonymous “donor sperm”

Ini Edo could’ve made her boyfriend or any man she admires donate his sperm for this baby since she’s not ready for marriage.

But to say that she doesn’t want any “baby daddy drama” that’s why she chose a random “donor sperm” is only showing her level of selfishness or childishness….

She doesn’t truly care about how the baby will feel when she grows up…..

She just cares about having a baby to please the society or to prove a useless point to people who don’t like her or people she doesn’t like. Too bad. I pity the innocent baby…

Other women who may want to have children this way should do with a man they like so that the child can also have and know their father….

It’s a great thing to have a father. And everyone deserves one”.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria