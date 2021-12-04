COVID-19 Compounded Effort To Address Insecurity, Others – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigeria was impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic thereby compounding national effort in addressing insecurity, fighting corruption and diversifying the nation’s economy.

The president stated this in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during the Nigeria Day at EXPO DUBAI 2020.

Also Read: Security Challenges’ll Be Resolved Soon, Says Osinbajo

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, underscored the need for world leaders to work together and reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic amid the global surge in cases of the virus.

He pointed out that the theme of the very important global event, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, had placed a moral burden on all stakeholders across national boundaries to urgently work together for a better and brighter future.