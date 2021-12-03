Security Challenges’ll Be Resolved Soon, Says Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that many of the security challenges bedevilling the country will be resolved in due course.

He expressed that Nigerians must never relent in keeping to the ideals of the country and they don’t lose sight of what they are trying to achieve here.

Osinbajo said this on Thursday while receiving a courtesy call from the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, at the Presidential Villa.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘VP harps on unity as Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group commends his “excellence, humility & dedication to duty”’.

According to him, “A lot of the security challenges we see today, in due course, will be resolved and this country will be stronger and greater.

“We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don’t lose sight of what we are trying to achieve here.

“Mr President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security…he is a steady hand, he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions,” the Vice President observed.