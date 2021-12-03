If a man is 35 and above, comfortable and not married but is constantly changing women every minute like pants, he is a bisexual man – Princess Shyngle

Actress Princess Shyngle has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts about men who are 35 and above, but still not married or never been married.

According to the actress, if such man is comfortable and has a good life but is constantly changing women every minute like ‘pants,’ he is a bisexual man. She also claimed that such men are usually in love with young men.

Shyngle also claimed that the reason there are lots of single women is because some men are using them as cover-ups, breaking their hearts and wasting their time. She urged them to come out of the closet and start living their truth.

She wrote;

Any man I repeat any man who is doing good in life , is comfortable and in 35 above but not married or never been married but is constantly changing women every minute like pants is a bisexual man and is in love with a young man somewhere.

Most of y’all are the reason there is a lot of single women out there and y’all just using women as cover ups breaking their hearts and wasting their time. Yes I said it come and beat me, start living your truth and get out of that damn closet