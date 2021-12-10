Dorcas Shola-Fapson Mourns Stepsister

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson has taken to her Instagram to share the story of how her stepsister died.

According to her, her stepsister died in the morning the same way her mother died and so no one should pressure her about having kids as she wants to die knowing she loved her best life.

Posting a photo of her deceased sister, Dorcas Shola Fapson said she’s had a good cry earlier in the day but was going to get drunk at night as she had become numb to the whole thing.

READ ALSO: I never planned to leave the US to act in Nigeria – Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Dorcas stated that no one should pressure her into having kids and added,

“1 life. She. I die just know lived my best f*cking life and did whatever tf I WANTED to do.”