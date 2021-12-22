Fans Call Out Poco Lee To Give Portable His Money

Poco Lee, a popular dancer, has been chastised by netizens for inventing another social media challenge based on the callout rant of Zazu star Portable.

Poco Lee was recently dragged by Portable for allegedly stealing his music and robbing him of the money Wizkid sprayed during their event.

Poco Lee, who appears to be trivializing the situation, took to Instagram to share a dancing video including beats and Portable’s shouting voice.

Netizens have frowned at this gesture.

See some reactions below:

yes_am_lamide wrote: “It’s not funny give him his money”

_iamolu wrote: “Una sha wan use cruise make us forget the matter, Asarailu ripper 😂”

badboi_zamani wrote: “Poco dey try turn am to Cruise but is not funny… why him get the song 😏”

Check out the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXwL9cxouo4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link