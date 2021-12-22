FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The federal government has declared December 27, 28 and January 3, 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Day.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement was signed by Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary of the interior ministry.

Aregbesola felicitated with Christians and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, adding that Christians should adhere to the practice of Christ’s doctrines, which include faith, hope and love.

Also Read: Susan Peters Slams Fake Rumour As Christmas Approaches

The statement reads: “We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, Peace and Righteousness that His birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to observe all the non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines, such as the wearing of facemasks, for protection against COVID-19.