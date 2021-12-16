‘God-fearing Bandits’ Kidnap Church Members During Vigil In Ondo

According to a report by The PUNCH, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, said it had arrested no fewer than 75 people in connection with various criminal activities across the state.

Some of the suspects were paraded on Thursday at the headquarters of the agency in Alagbaka Akure, the Ondo State capital.

One of the suspects, one Igbekele Abiodun, was arrested for his involvement in the kidnap of four worshippers inside a church during a vigil on Wednesday night.

Parading the suspects on Thursday, the state Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the 75 suspects were involved in various criminal activities including, armed robbery, kidnapping, car stealing, phone stealing, ritual activities among others.

On the kidnap that occurred in the church, Adeleye said the suspects stormed the church at about 11 pm on Wednesday while the vigil was ongoing, abducting four members of the church. According to him, the church is located in the Edo Lodge area of Akure, the state capital.

He said, ”At about 11 pm, we received a distressed call that some hoodlums kidnapped the worshippers who were in their church doing their service. It was one of them (Igbekele Abiodun) that first entered the church and asked the worshippers to stand up before the other members of the gang entered. They abducted four female members of the church and molested them.



“Our men immediately swung into action and we were able to rescue the victims and arrested one of the suspects (Igbekele Abiodun). Our men are still on the trail of the remaining suspects. We have brought the victims to our office and we have given them medical treatment.”

Adeleye stated that the victims were rescued inside a forest in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State around 1.30 am on Thursday, adding that the arrested suspect dressed as a woman when he was arrested.

One of the rescued victims, Mrs Eunice Taiwo said the bandits collected their money and phones while kidnapping them. She expressed appreciation to the Amotekun Corps for the efforts made to rescue them.

The Amotekun commander, who noted that the corps had arrested 75 suspected criminals with two weeks, said the corps had commenced their prosecution.