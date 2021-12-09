Governor Sanwo-Olu Cancels Proposed Peace Walk In Lagos

Governor Sanwo-Olu Cancels Proposition Of Lagos Peace Walk

The Lagos peace walk scheduled for December 2021 has been postponed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a speech on November 30, 2021, the governor invited some well-known faces from the state’s EndSARS protest in October 2020 to a peace walk later this month for “the healing of Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, said in a press statement on Thursday, November 9, 2021, that he is “forced to halt all preparations for the Walk for Peace” in order to avoid “endangering the life of any Lagosian” due to the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Between Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and now, we have seen a significant increase in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic,” he said.

“In light of this development, I am forced to halt all Walk for Peace preparations.” In my sincere search for peace, I will not endanger the lives of any Lagosians. The outpouring of support for the initiative from far and wide has overwhelmed me. The outpouring of support, on the other hand, indicates one thing: our people recognize the critical role of peace in our development efforts.”