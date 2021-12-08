Lagos Experiencing Fourth Wave Of COVID, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the state is currently experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

He stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

He blamed the fourth wave on refusal of residents to adhere to the safety protocol.

He stated that as of December 5, Lagos had recorded a total of 78,564 confirmed cases.

“Most of the continents of the world – including Africa – are now experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Lagos State is not left out as we are also experiencing the beginnings of a fourth wave with current positivity rate at 6%. This is against the positivity rates of 0.1% as at the middle of November 2021,” the statement reads.

“Based on our analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid-down protocols to mitigate this pandemic.”

The governor said the state is working on measures to curb the ongoing fourth wave such as increasing the percentage of vaccinated residents from 1.6% to 30% within one year.