Kaduna Killings: Do Everything To Destroy Remaining Terrorists, Buhari Tells Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent attacks on communities across Kaduna, describing the perpetrators as “terrorists”.

A total of 38 people were confirmed dead following attacks by suspected bandits in communities across Giwa LGA of Kaduna over the weekend.

The development came days after a court proscribed bandit groups and declared them as terrorists.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari said the attackers are “feeling the heat” of recent security operations and as such, focusing on “soft targets”.

He, however, directed security agencies to intensify operations and “destroy the terrorists”.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying that the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable,” the statement reads.

“Bandits within the week have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.

“President Buhari affirmed that our security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

“He has reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.”