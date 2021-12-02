Management of the O2 Arena congratulate Wizkid for a successful show, present him with a specially painted artwork as a token of appreciation

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has been acknowledged for filling the famous 02 Arena to capacity for three consecutive nights during his just ended Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in London, UK.

The management of the O2 Arena decided to congratulate the Nigerian ace with a citation for his exploits registered on the dates of Nov. 28, 29, and December 1.

A video shared by media personality, Adesope Olajide, captured the moment a representative of the O2 Arena presented Wizkid with a specially painted artwork as a token of appreciation.

Wizkid on the other hand expressed gratitude and appreciation for getting the chance to perform at the top-tier venue.