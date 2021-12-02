Pastor Abducts Catholic Priest, Begs God For Forgiveness

A 35-year-old pastor, Izuchukwu Anoloba alongside his accomplices who abducted a Catholic priest, Fidelis Ekemgba have been arrested by the operatives of the Imo state police command.

Parading the suspects and others, the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, said that the suspects held the priest for over seven days and made to pay a ransom of N5 million to them.

The CP, who disclosed that the syndicate was a deadly one, disclosed that the pastor was arrested in Lagos following intelligence gathering by men of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command.

He disclosed that the priest, 45, in charge of St. Peters Catholic parish in Umunohu Amakaohia in the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of the state, was double-crossed and whisked away by his abductors.

Commending his men for an excellent job, the CP said that he would continue to make the state uncomfortable for criminals.

Speaking to Journalists, Anoloba, said that he got N1.5m from the ransom the priest paid them.

He said, “I am a pastor with Apostolic Church of Christ in Lagos. I got N1.5 million from the kidnap of the priest. I never knew I will be arrested. I regret my actions because I am now a disgrace to the body of Christ and my family.”