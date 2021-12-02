RCCG Church Opens Online Dating Site

An online Christian dating site for mature singles have been opened by the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), the City of David Parish.

Participants must perform an independent background check before connecting with another registrant on the platform

The Parish Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade, revealed this at a forum, stating that the platform will enable singles to interact and find their life partners.

The site has a disclaimer that reads in part, “Every registrant must conduct his or her own independent background check before connecting with another registrant on this platform.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish makes no representations or warranties and expressly disclaims any and all liability concerning any damages sustained by any registrant as a result of connecting with anyone on this platform.”