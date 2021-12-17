“Nigerians Should Flush This Thing In The Toilet” Angela Okorie Drags Stella Dimoko Korkus

The Nollywood actress has taken to Instagram to call out blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) for writing derogatory things about her.

The jab came after the blogger shared a meme on her page, which Angela took advantage of to hurl insults at her. She also claimed that the blogger once poisoned her with the help of her friends.

The actor went on to curse the media personality, saying she would be punished by God and would have no peace until her last breath on this planet.

In a series of Instagram posts, the mother of one also included photos of SDK with some nasty captions.