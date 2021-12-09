Nollywood actress Ngozi Chiemeke shot dead in Delta

Rising Nollywood actress, Ngozi Chiemeke has been shot dead at Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State, PM News is reporting.

The actress was reportedly sh*t de*d at her Point Of Sale, POS, shop on Tuesday, 7th December, 2021, on Deeper Life Road, in Boji Boji, Owa, Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The details surrounding the tragic incident remained sketchy at the time of filing this report.

However, sources said that the incident had been reported to the Boji-Boji Owa Divisional Police Station in Owa-Oyibu headquarters of Ika North East local government area.