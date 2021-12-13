Pantami: 5G Will Help Address Nigeria’s Security Challenges

Nigeria’s security challenges, according to Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, will be addressed by the deployment of 5G networks.

The minister made the remarks during the Nigerian Communications Commission’s 3.5 GHz spectrum auction in Abuja on Monday.

Also Read: 5G Has No Health Effect, To Reduce Data Cost – NCC

Pantami stated during the auction that 5G has no negative effects, as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have affirmed.

He went on to say that 5G would solve some of the country’s security issues because it delivers real-time services and platforms.