Alexx Ekubo Celebrates After Linda Osifo Sent Him N100k

After telling Linda Osifo about his current financial situation, Nollywood actor Alex revealed how a simple kind gesture from her touched him.

Alex revealed in an Instagram post that he met Linda Osifo at a recent event and that while they were exchanging pleasantries, he revealed that he was broke.

Linda Osifo, according to Alex Ekubo, laughed at the response and asked for his account number, which he jokingly sent. He was taken aback a few hours later when the actress sent him a hundred thousand Naira.

He expressed his gratitude and love for Linda Osifo, telling her she didn’t have to send the money and that he would give it to someone who truly needed it.