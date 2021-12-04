PDP To Inaugurate Newly Elected NWC December 10

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its schedule of events for the transition of its national working committee (NWC).

This was contained in a statement on Saturday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesman.

He said the valedictory service of the outgoing NWC will hold on December 8, while the swearing-in of the newly elected NWC will hold on December 10.

“Consequent upon the successful conduct of the October 30 and 31 2021 elective National Convention and in keeping with due process of internal democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the schedule of events for smooth transition from the outgoing to incoming national officers of the party,” the statement reads.

“Accordingly, the Valedictory Session of the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the NEC Hall of the National Secretariat, Abuja at 11am.

“Correspondingly, the presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-In Ceremony of the newly elected national officers has been scheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, by 9:30am.

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders and our teeming members nationwide should note this accordingly.”