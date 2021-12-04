Tonto Dikeh Calls For Celebration Of Sylvester Oromoni’s 12th Birthday At Dowen College

Tonto Dikeh Joins The Voices Of Sylvester Oromoni

Nollywood entertainer, Tonto Dikeh, has required the celebration of Sylvester Oromoni’s twelfth birthday at Dowen College premises in Lagos.

Sylvester was an understudy of the school and kicked the bucket as of late after he was purportedly tormented by his classmates who supposedly attempted to start him into a faction.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto wrote;

“I woke up with so much pain. How do you lose a child in a safe zone and whose birthday is today? Sending love and light to Master Sylvester’s family and loved ones. Happy birthday young champ, we promise you justice. #justiceforslyvester

@dowencollegelagos, we will be leaving flowers and gifts outside your gate. Because today is a child’s birthday that died under your care!

Please, if you are in Lagos, leave a little gift and prayer at the gate of Dowen College. Thanks.”